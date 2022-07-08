Mona4Reall delivers a live band performance

Music of Friday, 8 July 2022

Mona4Reall, in December 2021, had a 'hard time' with a live band performance with dancehall musician, Stonebwoy at the BHIM Concert.



This resulted in music lovers cautioning her against future live band performances, which they claim the female singer wasn't fit for.



It seems Mona4Reall has come back stronger. On Thursday, July 7, 2022, she delivered an improved live band performance to prove critics wrong, especially those who doubted her singing talent.



The 'Fine Girl' hit-maker has made it clear that bad comments can not stop her music dream, as she is here to stay and also determined to cement her name in the music industry.



On the occasion of Mix Master Gazy's studio opening, Mona took to the stage to perform some of her popular songs with a band.



The likes of Becca, Andy of Mentor fame, FBS, Mr Drew, KiDi, and Cina Soul turned up to support the record producer and sound engineer on Thursday.



