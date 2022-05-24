Mona grabs nominations at Ghana Entertainment Awards '22 USA

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mona 4Reall has earned two nominations at the 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.



The singer has been nominated in the Discovery of the Year and Best Female Act of the Year categories.



Mona is being recognized for her hard work and consistency in the music industry.



Prior to this, she had earned nominations in different awards schemes including the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards.



She grabbed two nominations at the VGMA - Best New Artiste of the Year and Best Music Video of the Year. She was adjudged Emerging Woman of the Year at the 3Music Awards event.



Mona 4Reall began her music in career 2020 in which she released 4 singles. In that last 2 years, she has released 11 songs which include a seven-track EP with seven videos. In her ‘Here to stay’ EP, she collaborated with several top artistes in the industry. And has recently released a hit song 'Blow' which has been trending for days now.



Mona 4Reall proves that with determination and hard work, one can achieve their set goals. She is very passionate about her music career and this is seen in the effortless release of hit songs.



