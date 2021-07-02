Mona Gucci celebrates ‘born-again’ Moesha as she deletes all racy photos

Entertainment of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Budoung announced her new status as a born-again Christian with an Instagram page devoid of all her sexy half-nude photos. And Mona Gucci dedicated a song to her as she welcomed her into the Christian fold.



According to Mona Gucci, whenever a soul repents and turns to God, the heavens rejoice. She quoted Luke 15: 10, which says, “In the same way I tell you there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”



Meaning that God is pleased that Moesha has decided to repent of her ways and follow life as a true Christian.



Moesha announced her repentance on her Instagram page. She deleted all her almost nude photoshoots. Henceforth she wishes to be called Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong.





