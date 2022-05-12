Mona 4Reall out with ‘Blow’

Music of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans of Mona 4Reall and by extension, music lovers, have been served with another song as the musician has released a single titled ‘Blow’ – a song management said: “promises to be one that will thrill her fans globally and nationally”.



On ‘Blow’, Mona 4Reall explores her versatility by singing a dancehall, clearly portraying another side of her creativity.



Touching on what inspired the record, Mona 4Reall said “it is the fact that everyone wants to blow up and enjoy their best life”.



Produced by MixMaster Garzy, the song, released on May 12, 2022, comes with a music video directed by Xpress Philms.



Mona 4Reall announced her music career in 2020 and has since cemented her brand with lots of music and quality videos. Mona has 11 songs and 7 videos to her credit. She also has an EP titled ‘Here to Stay’.



Mona has been recognized nationally and internationally and received awards and several nominations. In the recent Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (2022), she was nominated for the Best New Artiste of the Year award. Her music video for her song Fine Girl was nominated for Best Music Video of the Year.



She won the Emerging Woman of the Year at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards.



Watch 'Blow' below.



