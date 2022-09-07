Mona 4Real’s first album was a waste - Bulldog

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has described Mona4Real’s 2021 album, ‘Here to Stay’ as a waste.



According to the former manager for Shatta Wale in an interview with ZionFelix, he stated that Mona4Reall lacks the experience to organise herself in the music industry



He mentioned that although the socialite cum musician had some top artistes like Efya, Medikal, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy on her album, she failed to get the attention she deserved due to her inexperience.



“I think Mona 4Real’s first album strategy was a waste. She had Medikal, Efya, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale and released everything at once. Those were songs that could have lasted a whole year,” Bulldog stated.



Bulldog further claimed that her inexperience failed to push her songs.



Meanwhile, in a previous interview, veteran Ghanaian highlife artiste, Akwasi Opoku, popularly known as Kwaisey Pee, said the sensational socialite turned artiste is not qualified to be a musician.



Speaking on Empire FM, a Takoradi-based radio station, Kwaisey Pee added that people are interested in working with her because she can pull the crowd for artistes she collaborates with.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







ADA/BOG