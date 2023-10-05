Mohbad’s royalties will be paid – House of Reps

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, October 4, assured that they would ensure the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, receives proper compensation and royalties for his music.



A member of Representatives and chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Olumide Osoba, gave the assurance at an interactive session with officials of the Nigeria Copyrights Commission on the rights and royalties related to Mohbad’s music.



He also said that efforts should be made to provide accessible legal advice and assistance to young musicians through organizations, unions, or educational programs.



The session was sequel to a motion of urgent public importance earlier moved by Rep Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos) to secure the royalties for the late singer on his songs.



Osoba who emphasised the significance of securing compensation and royalties said these payments are essential sources of income for musicians and will enable artists to sustain their careers, create new music, and build a future within the industry.



He regretted that the current system often falls short in adequately protecting and providing for young musicians concerning their royalty rights.



Accordibg to the Ogun lawmaker, many emerging artists face challenges when negotiating fair royalty agreements, particularly when dealing with major record labels, which often wield significant power and can impose unfavorable terms, resulting in artists receiving only a fraction of the royalties they deserve.



He said: “It is crucial to recognise that young musicians are often not well-informed about their rights when entering into any contracts, adding that such knowledge gap places them at a disadvantage, as they may not fully grasp the complex legal intricacies surrounding royalty rights.



Osoba said the responsibility rests on society to bridge the knowledge gap and ensure that young musicians are aware of their rights while having access to legal support that safeguards their interests.



He emphasis that it is vital to work towards implementing stronger regulations and support systems within the industry.



He called fornmore transparent and standardized contracts for all artists, irrespective of their age or experience, to level the playing field and prevent the exploitation of young talent.



He explained that equipping them with the knowledge and resources needed to understand and negotiate contracts will empower them to protect their rights and secure fair compensation for their creative contributions.



Osoba stated: “Additionally, there is a need to adapt the music industry to the digital age. While digital streaming platforms have revolutionized music consumption and distribution, young musicians often struggle to earn a substantial income due to outdated royalty structures.



“Advocating for revised royalty models that accurately reflect the value of music in the streaming era is essential.



He said the committee will ensure that the rights of young musicians regarding royalties is of paramount importance, stressing that collective efforts should be made to guarantee that they receive fair compensation for their hard work and artistic contributions.



This according to him is by promoting transparency, education, and change within the industry, a future can be created where young musicians have a fair chance to thrive and build sustainable careers.