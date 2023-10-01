Mohbad's mother asked me to choose between her and our son – Late singer’s father

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has said his ex-wife, who happens to be Mohbad’s first stepmom, once asked him to choose between Mohbad and her.



Aloba said this while clarifying Mohbad’s lyric in the song, “Sorry”.



Aloba, while shedding more light on the lyrics, disclosed that his relationship with her was complicated.



He stated that his decision to choose Mohbad over her led to her packing out from the family.



“The stepmother told me one day, ‘Choose me or your son.’ I chose my son (Mohbad) and she packed her loads and left. I and the lady were together for more than seven years. I married her around 2005. That stepmother did not want me to send Mohbad to school, and I chose my son. And she decided to leave,” Aloba said while speaking exclusively with Saturday PUNCH.



PUNCH Online reports that Mohbad died at the age of 27, on September 12, and was buried the next day.



Circumstances leading to his death have yet to be unraveled. However, the Lagos State Police Command has begun an investigation into the case.