Moffy releases ‘Joo' to usher Ghanaians into Christmas

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian fast-rising emerging act, Moffy has released a new single titled ‘JOO’.

‘JOO’ which from the Ga language translates into the English word ‘dance.’



"JOO" is a fusion of Afropop and Ghanaian Jama-inspired sounds, a perfect addition to the celebratory December jams music lovers anticipate every year.



Produced by the talented Insvne Auggie with additional highlife guitar chords by Mēl the producer, "JOO" takes you on a joyful musical journey filled with praise and admiration for love.



Moffy's lyrics, sung in both English and the melodious Ga language, are dedicated to a special someone who's captured his heart. It's a charming expression of love set to a captivating beat, guaranteed to have you grooving along.



MOFFY is part of the up-and-coming collective, 99 PHACES, that's currently making waves in Ghana. "JOO" showcases Moffy's musical prowess and his ability to create tunes that resonate with you deeply.



This is more than just a catchy tune; it's a melodic masterpiece ready to hit the airwaves and get your feet tapping.



Moffy's music is all about celebrating love and life. His gentle and genuine approach to love, shines through in his music and "JOO" embodies these themes perfectly