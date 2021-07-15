Moesha suffering from a mental challenge due to depression - Lutterodt

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has shot down claims that Moesha Buodong is suffering from a spiritual attack.



The controversial counsellor told Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the actress who recently attempted suicide is going through a psychological struggle.



Some industry players have attributed a recent video of Moesha to spiritual attacks asking her to seek spiritual support.



Moesha Boudong, in a viral video, is seen narrating her regrets with men and attempting suicide.



The counsellor, in his view, said the actress is encountering a mental disorder due to depression.



He explained that Moesha is encountering challenges associated with her decision to withdraw from her past, and the best thing she needs now was a psychological evaluation and not spiritual help as suggested.



"What Meosha needs is a psychological evaluation and not spiritual help. She is suffering from a mental disorder due to depression. She is withdrawing from her negative past, and that is why she is encountering these challenges".



"Those who benefit from her financially should assist her. This is the time for them to show her love,” he added.



