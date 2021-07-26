Moesha must drop her old, wayward friends - Azigiza advises

Entertainment of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran gospel musician and preacher, Azigiza Jnr, has advised 'repented' Ghanaian actress, Moesha to do away with her old friends.



According to him, the temptation to go back to her old ways will linger if she still keeps her old friends around.



Touching on how Moesha’s decision to be ‘born again’ has drawn mixed reactions from her fans and followers, Rev. Azigiza advised her to be focused.



He said in order for Moesha to achieve a lasting effect of her repentance, she must surround herself with people who share similar beliefs and not wayward friends.



“I don’t really know much about Moesha except from current happenings but I will advise her to change her friends. I have been through whatever she is going through but you see, your growth and the outcome of the worth of life should override people who don’t share in your new interests. You can’t be with people who you know will continue to lead you astray when they are in your lives. Today, they will say ‘let’s go here’, tomorrow, let’s go there and get you distracted and before you know it, you are back at what you stopped,” he stated in an interview with Graphic showbiz.



Just like how Moesha is being trolled for her decision, Azigiza Jnr, who is presently the lead pastor of Citizen Fellowship Church on the Spintex Road, disclosed that the story was not different from his in 1998.



“Can you believe that some of my friends even thought I was mad or going crazy? Yes, it may sound funny but that was what I was labeled, a mad person because I wanted to live right. See, it’s better we tell the truth to people that knowing God comes with challenges. The storms of your life don’t calm down because you have repented. If it were so, there wouldn’t have been a storm for the disciples to call on Jesus to intervene in the book of Matthew. The question is, was Jesus not with them? Why then should they still experience a storm?” he asked.



Rev Azigiza Jnr prior to his repentance was one of the 'hottest' rappers in the 90s and a popular Disc Jockey as well.



The now 'Reverend Azigiza' was known as one of the ‘bad boys' of the showbiz industry during his prime time in showbiz.



It can be recalled that during an interview with Bola Ray in 2018, Azigiza confessed to dating 17 girls at the same time.