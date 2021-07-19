Moesha is not qualified to preach God’s word now – Lutterodt

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has opined that new convert Moesha Boduong is not mature enough to preach the word of God to people.



He is of the view that the actress would have to be groomed before she can do so.



“Moesha is not qualified to preach God’s word now until she’s been trained. She should not be in a hurry to preach. We need her in the church the way she is,” Lutterodt said in his submission on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday.



A few weeks ago, Moesha announced she had seen Christ. It was later reported that she almost committed suicide as she was being haunted by spirits.



“I don’t have anything in my account. I have sold my car; I was even walking to go pick trotro… I was walking to go pick Bolt. I don’t have anything, I have given it out," she said in one of her videos.



"See me, the way I am looking but me looking like this, I am happier than those days that you see me in driving Range Rover, travelling. I was not real, I was not a happy child,” she revealed.



Amidst the claim that Moesha’s woe is spiritual, Lutterodt, a regular panelist, maintained that the family should rather find her a psychologist or a counselor.



Moesha’s conversion has elicited reactions from several quarters. A number of celebrities have expressed worry and have called on the general public to pray for the actress. Some have also urged the family to consider the mental health of their beloved.











