Moesha drops another prophecy after Sandra Ankobiah saga

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Moesha has a message for Maame Esi



Moesha abandons calls to exit social media



Moesha rants on social media again



One may have thought that after her recent encounter with Sandra Ankobiah, Moesha may have taken a break from social media but that isn’t the case.



The repented Ghanaian socialite, after raising series of damning allegations against Sandra Ankobiah has once again dropped another prophecy about Takoadi-based comedian and skits maker, Maame Esi.



Earlier in a post shared on her Instagram page, Moesha among other things alleged that Sandra Ankobiah sleeps with men for money and also claimed that her ex-boyfriend was jailed for peddling drugs.



This triggered responses from a section of Ghanaians including Sandra Ankobiah who advised that Moesha takes a break from social media and seek medical help.



But it appears Moesha may be continuing with her prophecy and this time, she has directed her ‘prophetic wand’ at Maame Esi.



In what seemed like a WhatsApp message, Moesha predicted that although Maame Esi will become a great woman of God, her movie career will not flourish.



Moesha said it will be very difficult for the budding movie producer to make profits from her productions because she has refused to help up and coming actors.



Moesha Boudong said Maame Esi’s acting career will remain unsuccessful and her prayers will go unanswered because she still carries the pain of the ill-treatment she once received while growing in the industry.



In a screenshot making rounds on social media, Moesha said the Takoradi-based actress intends to ‘pay-back’ by not extending support to others and this will cost her.



“Mizz Esi, you will become a great woman of God and tell the world about how I told you to always pray for your production. Little by little you will never want to make people stars because no celebrity ever supported you and you will also do same to young girls and boys. God never answers your prayers and you’ll also looking money for your production.”



Read the post below



