Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: gossips24.com

Moesha Buodong hints on casting a spell on Laycon for his BBNaija prize money

Actress, Moesha Buodong

Moesha Buodong has disclosed that she’s ever ready to do anything humanly possible to have all of Laycon’s BBNaija prize money for herself.



The curvy actress and Ghanaian socialite made her intentions known through a meme she shared on her Instagram page.



"How to use juju to make Laycon fall in love with me and dash me all the money," the post read.



Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe emerged as the winner of the just-ended BBNaija season 5 lockdown edition.



He was given N85 million cash prize (GH¢1,284,986.91 / $ 221,932.11) and some other monies made from winning other challenges in the BBNaija house.



In other news, the BBNaija reigning champion’s ex-lover, Nanya is begging him to consider adding her to his plans so she can help him manage his new fame.



The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has also reminded him of the need to pay his tax as a law-abiding Nigerian citizen through a congratulatory tweet on it’s official Twitter page.







