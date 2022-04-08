Moesha Boduong discloses the new man she is dating

Entertainment of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Moesha declares her love for Jesus



God saved me at my lowest, Moesha cries



Moesha apologizes to Sandra Ankobiah



Actress Moesha Boduong has once again declared her mad love for Christ Jesus following her divine encounter with Him last year.



In her recent post, she named Jesus the new man in life. The one who did not abandon her during her lowest moment.



"I'm dating Jesus now. I love God soo much because he has never forsaken me when I was at the lowest point in my life," she wrote.



Her statement comes in a month after she was advised to stay off social media due to a 'false' allegation she levelled against her colleague and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah.



It would be recalled that Moesha prophesied into the life of Sandra and also passed some alarming comments that were condemned by many including broadcasters, Nana Aba Anamoah.



The born again actress stated that she and Sandra previously dated married men for money.



Commenting under her post, she also apologized to the lawyer for spreading falsehood against her.



Moesha, the one-time fashionable and most talk-about actress in Ghana has been missing in action after coming out as a born again Christian in June 2021.



She promised to live a decent life and also propagate the word of God to the rest of the world.





See Moesha's post below:



