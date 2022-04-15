Moesha Boduong diagnosed with psychosis – Afia Schwarzenegger alleges

Entertainment of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger alleges that Moesha is mentally unstable



Repented Moesha now lives in Sunyani, Afia Schwarzenegger claims



Moesha bounces back, vows to win more souls



Controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has alleged that repented Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boduong, has been diagnosed with a mental condition known as psychosis.



She disclosed this in an interview with Zionfelix where she also stated that she and some other celebrities kept this a secret for a long time.



Afia asserted that Moesha was battling that particular condition all this while, adding that, it was hidden under the cloak of a spiritual attack.



According to the comedienne who was part of some individuals who tried to find solutions to Moesha’s plight, she was diagnosed even before her first public testimony in church.



“All the while Moesha went to testify in church, she was suffering a mental illness but we were shielding it. Me, Nana Akua Addo and Moesha’s former PA, Nelson were quiet about it. She was mentally sick the whole time but because she belongs to a family, we invited them in. I even called on Sandra Ankobiah to help us with a hospital where we can take her. Do you know how many times she tried taking her own life? She drank bleach (Parazone) four solid times. The doctors diagnosed her with psychosis, a mental illness. For someone who told me that my daughter Adiepena will become a woman of God but in a movie,” Afia told Zionfelix.



Asked when last she heard from Moesha, Afia Schwarzenegger said:



“It’s been two months since I last saw her. She currently lives in Sunyani. She lives with a certain prophetess. I don’t like this Moesha. I miss the bubbly Moesha. God doesn’t call people to destroy them. God calls people to make them better.”



What is Psychosis?



According to Webmd, Psychosis is a condition that affects the way one’s brain processes information. It causes an individual to lose touch with reality.



A patient might see, hear, or believe things that aren’t real. Psychosis is a symptom, not an illness. It can be triggered by a mental illness, a physical injury or illness, substance abuse, or extreme stress or trauma.



Watch latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.







