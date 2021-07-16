Moesha Bodoung is possessed by evil spirits - Kumchacha

Entertainment of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Popular preacher, Prophet Kumchacha born Nicholas Osei has disclosed that Social media sensation, Moesha Boduong is being possessed by evil spirits and that is why she announced her repentance in a video as she shared her testimony at the Revelation Church.



According to him, instead of young ladies in Ghana learning and schooling themselves on how to build a legacy, they think sleeping with “big men” is the solution to everything.



"Evil spirits are tormenting Moesha Boduong. That is why she wanted to commit suicide and going through all forms of frustrations. Young ladies lately are lazy and will rather want to sleep with big men who are already married to earn some income for their upkeep because they feel so big to work and earn a living.



"You’re proud as a woman when your colleague female who is his wife is crying, let me tell you this, you may be slaying today, using your body to get what you want but I’m telling you, ten years to come you’ll pay for it,” Prophet Kumchacha exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Background



A few weeks ago, Moesha Boduong and few friends stormed The Revelation Church International to give her life to Christ, leaving all the worldly things behind her.



She later revealed in a viral video that she did drugs, attempted suicide and sold her cars after she repented and gave her life to Christ. In the video, she also disclosed that she will never sleep with any man again until she is married.



Watch the full interview in the video below:



