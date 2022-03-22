Modesta Boafo goes international

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

US-based Ghanaian actress/musician, Modesta Boafo, has expressed her desire to work tirelessly to make her talent known to the world.



As an entrepreneur, TV host, model and social media influencer, with thousands of followers on Instagram, Modesta hopes to also catch up with A-list acts in the growing US showbiz industry.



As a fast-rising star, Modesta has been a brand ambassador for numerous clothing lines, sports, skincare, and cosmetics brands such as Shea For Me and Knotwtr, among others.



Born and bred in Accra, Modesta, also known as West African Doll, gained international recognition when she announced her activities through showbiz platforms, including Instagram.



Modesta, who gained influence after appearing on Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild n Out’, as well as in the music video with Kranium, says she is in the showbiz industry to make an impact and not for any competition with anybody.



The actress cum musician, who is keen on using her brand and projects, which include music, to promote Ghana to the world, has been featured by a number of artists such as Popcaan in their music videos.



She has been touted as one of the fastest rising US-based Ghanaian actresses, who is yet to register her presence permanently on the world showbiz scene.



She pointed out that she would not rest on her oars until she reaches the top, adding that the sky is her limit. She promised to work hard to maintain the good image she has attained so far.



Her followers have described Modesta’s breakthrough as one of divine influence, adding that her lovely and appealing photographs on Instagram have also promoted her image to the world.



“It's your consistency in the entertainment space that we love. She isn't giving up despite the male domination, and we are proud of her. Keep shinning Modesta,” one follower said.