Moans and Cuddles: Is sex before marriage good or bad?

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this episode of Moans and cuddles, we dissect the issue of sex before marriage from all angles.



Elsie Lamar, who sat in for the regular host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, engaged guests; Elorm Beenie, and Cecilia Annoh-Barnieh, as they shared in-depth opinions on the issue of premarital sex.



Asides the declaration of their individual stances, the guests provided some advantages and disadvantages associated with pre-marital sex.



“What I have witnessed over the time is that the respect of the woman when sex before marriage is practised goes down. They don’t treasure the woman as they should. If you’d ask me I think ladies should wait before giving up the cookie. Once you lose that respect it’s very hard to regain it and the commitment level goes down,” Cecilia observed.



But in all of these, the big question has got to do with whether or not it should be encouraged.



We’ve got answers to this and many other questions on this week’s episode of Moans and Cuddles with Elsie Lamar.



Watch the video below:



