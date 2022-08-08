Moans and Cuddles: How to live on a budget and still slay

Entertainment of Monday, 8 August 2022

A tall list of female Ghanaian celebrities who work hard for their money to enable them to live lavishly has suffered from being tagged as ladies who date big men for favours.



Friends and fans of such celebrities have come out to defend them with receipts to prove that they indeed have legit businesses that fetch them good income.



On the other hand, some parents and social media users have blamed celebrities for leading on the youth with the lavish lifestyle they portray on their social media pages.



In this episode of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, we turn our attention to why wealthy men are believed to be the sponsors of popular female celebrities who are considered to be living the life.



Also, Paula Amma Broni and her guests, entertainment presenter Tilly Akua Nipaa and actress Efua Dell, turn their attention to how women and young girls can slay on a budget without breaking the bank.





Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:







