Moans&Cuddles: Women don’t need a $2,000 date, don’t be intimidated – TV presenter to men

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Men asked not to shy away from expensive partners



A TV presenter, Ama Krampah, has asked men to feel free and take ‘expensive women’ on affordable dates.



The 21st-century woman has evolved into building successful careers, living expensive lifestyles, and earning more than some of their male counterparts.



This situation has made it difficult for men to find love because some of them cannot wrap their heads around having women whose lifestyles they cannot match up with.



To some extent, this creates problems in most relationships and sometimes leaves men in limbo with regards to how to level up with these lifestyles.



But touching on the undue sense of inadequacy in men whose partners are richer than them, Ama Krampah said they should not in anyway be bothered.



Dissecting the topic, ‘Finding love today as a successful person,’ on Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, hosted by Paula Ama Broni, Ms. Krampah said men should be focused on nurturing these relationships rather than feeling intimidated about the expensive lifestyles of their women.



“Sometimes, that is not what it is. The woman just likes to look good. She likes to dress well, look confident, and well put together. You don’t need to match up to her lifestyle. Don’t think you probably need to take her on a $2,000 date and buy her designer goods. Don’t be caught up in such pressure. She can afford it that’s why she got them. She doesn’t need you to come through for her by buying all those expensive stuff she wears,” she stated.



Watch the video below:



