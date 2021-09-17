Moans&Cuddles: Women advised to support men with wedding expenses

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021

Brides-to-be, have been admonished to support their partners with the little they can when organising a wedding.



Speaking on Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, the CEO of Dzii's Collection, Bridget Ama Ayimadu, intimated that wedding expenses should not be the burden of the man, rather both parties



She has encouraged women to start saving for their wedding when their partners propose to them. Mrs Ayimadu told host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku that it is not right for a man to cover the entire cost especially when the woman has the means to do so.



"I will not call it a contribution; you are rather supporting the man that is if you have. There are some men who want their partners to be housewives so If I am not working where do you expect me to get the funds from? Sometimes your parents don't have any money to support the event so everything falls on the guy. If you are working and earning something, you can also support," she said.



For men who believe that wedding planning is too much to handle prefer to give their wife-to-be monies for the ceremony and step back from the stress which usually comes with organising a wedding.



According to Event MC, MysterPratt, women should be understanding when this happens adding that it doesn't mean their husband-to-be isn't interested in the entire process as many argue that a wedding is for the woman.



"I can confidently say that out of ten men, you might likely get two who will be keen or interested in every detail unless of course, there's some huge money involved and then they will come and query where you are spending this money. That's the case when the man is funding the whole planning."



He also noted that in some instances, the family comes in to support the couple by covering the entire cost of the wedding.



"There are families in Ghana where their fathers completely take care of the wedding cost. All you have to do is bring them the list and let them know what you need. They will tell you, let's do luxury, I want this type of hotel and food, just find the people, bring me the bill and I will sort it out," said the Event MC.





