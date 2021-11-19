Moans & Cuddles: Why send nudes to your partner?

Entertainment of Friday, 19 November 2021

For years, men and women have had their nude photos or videos surface on the internet by their bitter partners or through a mistake.



Yes, your nudes can land in the wrong hands. But as the saying goes, the internet never forgets.



The impact can be dire, only a few manage to heal and find their feet after their bedroom images leak.



Why send nudes to your partner? Does it spice up the relationship?



Join the host of Moan & Cuddles, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, and her guests, actress Cecilia Anno-Barnieh and sex educationist, Cosmos, as they table this topic for an in-depth discussion.



Also, human rights lawyer, Justice Abdulai throws more light on what the law has to offer victims of blackmails who try to extort monies from them on this episode of your favourite love and relationship show on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch Moans&Cuddles below:



