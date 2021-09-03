Moans & Cuddles: Stop asking women 'how many men they've slept with' - Former Beauty Queen

Entertainment of Friday, 3 September 2021

A former Beauty Queen, Perpetual Acquah has advised men to desist from asking women the number of people they have slept with, explaining that it can be offensive.



She noted that it is "awkward" for a man to introduce that conversation right at the beginning of a relationship.



Appearing as a guest on Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, Perpetual told host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku that the number of men a woman has slept with should remain personal.



Although she doesn't get offended when the question of whether or not she is a virgin is being posed to her, Perpetual noted that not all women are opened to such conversation as they do not feel comfortable discussing their body count with their partners who sometimes use it against them.



"I don't get offended because I am an adult, I make that decision myself. I don't see the big deal when someone asks me if I am a virgin. You asking the number of men I have slept with is awkward... definitely, if I tell you I am not a virgin it means I have had sex. Like you asking me the number of people I have slept with, it is personal," said the former Beauty Queen.



She furthered: "It is high time people mind their business and not go about asking people if they are virgins or not. If the person is an adult, I feel they should give that person the space to make her own decision."



Also, Doctor Gideon Assan speaking on the show advised men to build a rapport with their partners before questioning them about their virginity.

He said: "As a man, it is not right that you met somebody and the first few days you are asking if she is a virgin. There is a lot of conversation, can’t you engage her in a conversation? There is something we call a rapport establishment, talk about something, there are a lot of things to talk about. Wherefrom this virginity. If you are smart, at a point in time, you can chip that in and the girl won't feel offended."



Doctor Assan, added that not all men want to settle with virgins. He noted that there are a host of qualities that they look out for in a woman apart from virginity.



"I can tell you with all honesty that about 70 to 80 percent of men are probably not looking for virgins. What I have heard is that some men say virgins are difficult to handle and so the people who do not like virgins are not ready from that adventure of where should I hold issues," he noted.





