Moans & Cuddles: Permit members to marry partners from other religions - Daud to families

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Men and women have been advised to fight for their relationship when religion becomes a barrier



• Singer Daud has condemned the society for opposing such unions



• He has advised families to give their blessings to members who wish to marry from other religions







Ghanaian Afro-fusion singer, Daud Osei-Agyeman has stated that religion should not be a barrier when it comes to marriage or relationships.



He has condemned society, especially families that stand against members who decide to marry an individual who does not ascribe to their religion. Speaking on Moans and Cuddles, Daud told host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, that lovers who find themselves in such a situation must stand by what they believe in and not what society has to say.



He said: “It is rather unfortunate that we live in a very conservative society so some of these things matter but people realize that relationship is between two individuals or at best between two families and not an individual and society.



“Whatever society has ascribed to over the period does not really apply to individuals who plan on spending their lives together… In our side of the world, people didn’t get the chance to choose which religion to belong to. They belong to certain religions by virtue of their birth and not because they found that religion in line with their norms.”



“If the family has good enough reason aside religion and already established norms for you to forsake that person, then there can be that discussion But, is aside religion they don’t see any reason…then it means that their argument is already floored from the beginning.”



There are a number of planned marriages that have been collapsed by families who oppose such unions on the basis of "they are from a different religion.".



Daud added families must rather focus on the happiness of the individual and not what they think friends will say about such unions.



“Those parents that claim to be protective are not, they are rather protecting their image people have of them because every parent wants to see their child happy and if your child is happy with this person and they are not criminals or going to do anything harmful to your child, then what right do you have to stop them… some Ghanaians care too much about what people will think, they are not worried about your happiness," he noted.



Watch this episode of Moans and Cuddles below:







