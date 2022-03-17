Moans & Cuddles: Moving on after the death of a partner

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 March 2022

There are tons of people who have hit depression due to the death of their spouse. It is one of the darkest stages in life but one must understand that death is inevitable, when it happens, you must find strength.



On this episode of Moans &Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV with Paula Amma Broni, renowned Counsellor, Kweku Adumatta and television presenter, Aba Sekyiwaa sit to discuss how best the affected person can go through the grieving process successfully.



The million-dollar question has got to do with finding love once again. Can one ever heal or find love in the eyes of a new man or woman?



When is the right time to open your heart?



Find out answers on this and more as well as what ought to be done before moving on after the death of a partner.



Watch this new episode of Moans & Cuddles below:





