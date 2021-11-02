Moans&Cuddles: Men urged to give girlfriends monthly allowance

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Men have been advised to 'spoil' their girlfriends with money



• Edna Addo says men should give their partners 'allowance'



• She adds that men are providers





Men have been admonished to express their love to their partners by spoiling them with money and gifts.



Speaking on Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, Edna Addo, an entrepreneur called on men to spoil their female partners with weekly or monthly 'allowance'.



According to her, boyfriends should try and 'maintain' their girlfriends by ensuring that they look good.



She told host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku that, some girls seek support from other men when their boyfriends tend to be stingy.



"We are not saying it's a must for a man to give you money. We had a certain image before you meet us and we need to maintain it. If I should buy my hair 3K, buy my heels, bags and cloth and I follow you around in it what happens?" Edna quizzed.



"When you are dating, please give allowance, it is very necessary," she charged. Edna however noted that women should be subtle when it comes to their demands as some men may interpret it as "being used."



However, speaking on behalf of men, Delali Dzansi, a businessman noted that men are not obligated to cater for women especially when they are not married.



"So as soon as I met her I have to maintain what I have seen. It is not my obligation to do that as I am not married to you. I have to notice that this is my girlfriend, once in a while, I should spend a little on her. It shouldn't be a regular, like weekly amount of money but fine if I have it in abundance," he said.



Watch Moans&Cuddles below:



