Moans&Cuddles: Know your partner’s HIV status before having unprotected sex - Dr Assan

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr Gideon Assan has advised Ghanaians to get tested for HIV/AIDS



• He has admonished individuals to know their partner’s status before having unprotected sex



• He added that there's hope for HIV positive patients



Despite the education on the need for individuals to know their HIV status before having unprotected sex with their partners, there are a majority of people who still indulge in unprotected sexual intercourse.



Dr Gideon Assan has explained that due to the stigma surrounding the virus, most people fear getting tested for HIV/AIDS.



Speaking on Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, he told host Paulina Dedaa Opoku that the stigma does not make it appealing for partners to get tested before engaging in sexual acts.



"People are not getting tested when it comes to STIs. The ordinary Ghanaian only thinks HIV/AIDS...I mean the stigma alone doesn’t make it appealing for people to go and check. No matter how much you tell them there are drugs for it, there are not interested. For some people, it's just the stigma but others just don’t want to know their status. They are afraid to test; in all honesty, HIV/AIDS is better than other diseases," he disclosed.



He stressed that there is hope for persons who test positive for HIV or AIDS adding that Antiretroviral drugs help extend the life span of many positive patients.



Dr Assan again reiterated the need for one to know their partner’s status in other to prevent them from possibly contracting the virus.



Also, former Beauty Queen, Perpetual Acquach added that most partners in their first to fourth sexual encounters indulge in protected sex but fail to continue once they get familiar with each other.



“When they haven't tested, they start using condoms but after the first to fourth encounter, they say they are already cool with each other so why should they don't continue using a condom which is very dangerous,” she said.





Watch the video below:



