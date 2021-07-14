Moans & Cuddles: How to get your relationship back on track after a terrible fight

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

There is no relationship or marriage without misunderstandings although some people have argued that arguments are ‘healthy’ for every relationship.



However, in the heat of the moment, things might escalate and out of anger, go overboard. When this happens, finding your way back into the hearts of your partner might be a little tough.



On this episode of Moans & Cuddles, host Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guests' Relationship Consultant, Ogochukwu Nweke, and HR Practitioner, Francisca Ashong, suggest ways to manage anger.



The speakers also point out red flags that individuals need to look out for in a toxic relationship.



According to Mr Nweke, “An environment where people always get angry and fight and do nasty stuff becomes very toxic and at the end of the day, it affects you. When you inherit those things, you find yourself doing it to others without even realizing.”



Men and women who find themselves in toxic relationships have been advised to seek help as abuse, in any form, mustn't be tolerated in a relationship.



Speaking on the back of resolving misunderstandings in marriages, Francisca noted that makeup sex should not be used as a tool to sweep lingering issues under the carpet.



“Personally, I believe that makeup sex doesn’t gel because I believe that issues must be addressed if you want to move forward. For those that are okay with the makeup sex, if you know your partner and sure that if you are able to give them some cool sex, he’s gonna be okay and let issues pass by, then that’s fine but it’s better you resolve the issues than try to cover it up with sex because it will crop up again…you can’t just use the sex as a broom to sweep issues,” she advised.



