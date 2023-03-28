Moans & Cuddles: How one can handle a childless marriage, unplanned pregnancy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Married couples longing for the fruit of the womb have been admonished to keep up their faith and ignore negative comments from in-laws, family as well as friends who constantly remind them of their childlessness.



On this episode of Moans & Cuddles, Paula Amma Broni and her guests, Thomas Duke Labik Amanquandor, an author and Doctoral Research Fellow at the Faculty of Law, University of Oslo and Smart Takyi Nixon, Media Consultant, outline ways couples who are in waiting can manage the pressure they face on a daily.



Smart Takyi speaking on GhanaWeb TV emphasized that "marriage without children still remains a marriage" despite the importance society places on children.



We also take a look at how men and women can best handle unplanned pregnancies that sometimes led to marriages without love and affection.



Thomas Amanquandor urged young men and women to plan their lives despite all the negative conditions that hinder them.



He listed a myriad of challenges youth in the country face with calls for them to play safe to advert pregnancies they never planned for.





Watch Moans & Cuddles below:











