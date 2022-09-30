Moans & Cuddles: How green is the green light?

Entertainment of Friday, 30 September 2022

There have been stories regarding women who claim they were used and dumped by a man after performing girlfriend or wife duties for them.



According to these men, they never signed up for a relationship or officially asked these affected women out.



In this week’s episode of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, we ask, how green is the green light?



What are the 'official' signs to confirm the start of a relationship and why do most people miss it?



Join host, Paula Amma Broni and her guests, journalists, Stella Sogli and Elliot Nuertey, has they look into the circumstances that cause some men to forcible demand sex from their female partners under the guise of 'I thought she wanted sex'.



Join the conversation for enlightenment on the signs that confirms your partner's preparedness for a relationship or sexual intercourse in the instances where they don't verbally communicate their feeling.



Stella admonished women to boldly talk to their boyfriends or husbands when in the mood for lovemaking.



"Some people don't like very explicit conversations. They want to flirt in different ways...there are hints that people drop...if you want it, let the person know instead of dropping hints. What if I don't get it?" she quizzed.



Watch Moans & Cuddles below:







