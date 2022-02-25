Moans&Cuddles: Finding love today as a successful person

Entertainment of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many have argued that when it comes to finding love, the rich and affluent are mostly unlucky for several reasons.



Is your partner in love or just in for the money and comfort? Also, how can you spot the red flags?



On this episode of Moans & Cuddles with Paula Amma Broni, we touch on the subject, 'Finding love today as a well-established person'.



It is high time some members of society put a stop to the constant pressure on affluent men and women to find love and settle forgetting that work can be sometimes demanding.



Paula and her guests, Mystic Mike and Ama Krampah throw more light on life experiences as well as how best friends and family can offer their support.



Watch Moans&Cuddles below:



