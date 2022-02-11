Moans & Cuddles: Finding a balance between love and football

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This new year promises to be fun on your favourite relationship and marriage show, Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV.



In this football season, we take a look at the challenges that come with dealing with a partner who doesn't make time for you all in the name of football.



It is necessary to find a balance to save that relationship after all, what shall it profit a man for his team to win a big game but loses the love of his life?



Join host, Paula Amma Broni and two football enthusiasts, Hussein Hassan and Nash Laide as they find ways of striking a balance when it comes to love and the game.



Nash Laide, a woman who has mad love for football details her experience with friends and family who cannot fathom her love for the game.



"I just ignore them sometimes, but for my football, when you come to me, and it is game time, my friends, no attention for you," she states.



Watch Moans & Cuddles below:



