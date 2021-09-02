Moans & Cuddles: Essence of body count in relationships

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When it comes to sexual intercourse, many say it is advisable to only go down with someone you are convinced have the same feelings towards you.



This they say prevents one from feeling used or dumped when the relationship doesn't work out.



Whereas others don’t attach importance to the number of individuals you might have had a sexual affair with, there is a section that looks out for one’s body count before agreeing to a proposal or settling down as husband and wife.



Yes, some men and women are concerned about the number of people their partners have slept with before meeting them. If your body count is high, then you are definitely out of their league.



On this episode of Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guest table the “Essence of body count in relationships” for discussion.



Find out why some people place a premium on virginity as well as the dangers involved in keeping multiple sexual partners.



Communication Professional, Benjamin Alpha, former Beauty Queen, Perpetual Acquah and Doctor Gideon Assan joins us on this entertaining and educative episode.



Watch the episode below:



