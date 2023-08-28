Mo' Spence to release ‘Whine Down Low'

Music of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In an update from Red Panther Music, Dancehall sensation Mo' Spence is gearing up to unveil a single titled 'Whine Down Low'.



The sense of anticipation is building as the management team teases the upcoming release.



To intensify the excitement, they have already unveiled a live visualizer, providing a glimpse of the rhythm and paving the way for the song's official music video.



Mo' Spence's unique style combined with MOGBeatz's production prowess promises a musical experience that's not to be missed.



