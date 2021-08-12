Mixed reactions greet the release of Shatta Wale’s GoG album

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

• Shatta Wale is set to release an album this year



• The release date of the GoG album is yet to be announced



• According to him, the list of songs on his album "scares" him



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, is set to release his fourth studio album in a few months.



The artiste who is believed to have one of the largest fan base in the music industry has given a glimpse of what fans should expect in his upcoming project.



According to Shatta Wale, his “Gift of God” album "scares him.”



The "Botoe" hitmaker has bagged a nomination at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for Best Art Direction with his song with Beyonce.



The Shatta Movement, fans of the dancehall musician, has noted that their leader is cooking “super scary” music which will take over the airwaves.



In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb on August 11, Shatta Wale wrote: “Am scared of my album.”



“The #GOGALBUM is coming like #Kakai and it will take over the so-called #NoPressureAlbum,” said one of his fans, Sir Kwofae.



Reagan wrote: “So far as shatta movement is alive, don't be scared.”



Joseph Hills added: “Please I heard you want to retire after this album Please can you give us two album in one year. After every 6months. Please don't put all the great collabo on one album ooo. Find good promotors and give us great visuals. We are waiting oooo Patience is the key to success.”



In reaction to this, some persons who are not members of the SM family warned music lovers not to expect anything special from the artiste judging from his previous album.



“Because the noise plenty as usual,” Papaye Asa wrote in reaction to Shatta Wale’s post.



Another with the name Ghana Yesu: “Borla dier saa oo .”



“Songs you take 100cedis beat record de3 why won’t you be scared of it,” Kobby told Shatta Wale.





















