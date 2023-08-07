Mista Silva shares visuals for rousing new track ‘UNL3ASH’ featuring Kwamz

Music of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Mista Silva is thrilled to announce the release of his Kwamz-assisted single, ‘UNL3ASH,’ a striking song set to captivate music enthusiasts worldwide with its unique blend of melodies and rousing storytelling. The much-awaited track arrives alongside beachy visuals and marks a meteoric milestone in the award-winning star’s career as he continues to elevate his brand.



At the crossroads of Afrobeats, Dancehall and R&B, ‘UNL3ASH’ transcends expectations with its harmonious fusion of catchy rhythms, evocative lyrics and powerful vocals. The song’s emotional depth is a testament to Mista Silva and Kwamz's dedication to their craft and their unwavering commitment to creating music that resonates deep within the hearts of fans.



This fire burns on in the song’s accompanying video. Shot in the setting of a luxurious seaside cabin, Carlmanni’s stunning visuals bounce between a calm and wild ambiance as Mista Silva and Kwamz light up the screen with an infectious charisma and a hook that goes: “What you dey unleash/She dey unleash/Press the batty batty batty batty pon me/Ayy unleash.”



Speaking of the new single, Mista Silva shared: “‘UNL3ASH’ is a labor of passion. It is an expression of our creative vision and a reflection of our experiences. We poured our hearts and souls into this song, and we hope it connects with our listeners on a profound level. We are excited to share it with the world and see how it touches the lives of those who listen to it.”



The song’s production was a collaborative effort involving a team of top-tier music producers and sound engineers who skillfully brought the essence of ‘UNL3ASH’ to life. Their carefully crafted instrumentation and seamless arrangements further enriched the listener’s experience, immersing them in an unforgettable sonic journey. In conjunction with the release of ‘UNL3ASH,’ Mista Silva will engage with his fans through various interactive events and social media platforms.



Supporters can look forward to behind-the-scenes insights, exclusive interviews and perhaps even a glimpse into the creative process behind the making of this ground-breaking song.



