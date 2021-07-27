Mista Myles unpacks a love thriller in new EP titled 'Unread messages'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Afrobeats’ latest favorite, Prince Doodo, popularly known within showbiz circles as Mista Myles, isn’t slowing down this time around as he readies for Unread Messages EP.



Discovered by Mimlife Records, Mista Myles is a wonderful vocalist with versatile vocal abilities that square up with the now trending new school sound taking over the music space.



From vocal precision, fluidity, texture, right down to stagecraft, you’ll find an apt delivery from the super talented act as evidenced in previous releases and popular consent. True ingenuity and talent can neither be bought nor faked!



Clear up space on your devices, delete old files, get ready to update playlists, and make room in your minds and hearts for what’s coming! From lyric, melody to overall vibes, don’t say you weren’t forewarned!



Released on the 23rd of July, 2021 across all major online music stores and streaming platforms, 'Unread Messages' is sure to give you a run for your craving ears.



The 4-track EP details Afrobeat essentials such as ‘On My Way’, ‘Mind Love’, the Kelvynboy-assisted ‘Bend Ova’, and ‘Baby’. Each track has been tailor-made to maximize your listening experience.



The future might have just been bundled up and delivered a bit earlier than anticipated! Each single screams of the undertones of love and it’s dilly-dallies. It’s a soothing accompaniment for your relationships no matter the type or level of commitment.



Production credits go out to in-house producers for Mimlife Records, WebieJustDidIt, and NixieOfficivl.