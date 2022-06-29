Mista Myles releases new song, ‘Toxic Love’

Music of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

Mista Myles is in with his first release of the year today, ‘Toxic Love’, a song about what would easily pass as an intense night in the Sin City, Vegas.



The new release is outright captivating, right from its sweet-sounding Amapiano-Afrobeat boosted production, down to its intense midnight fling.



Substances do take their toll on Myles and his acquaintance with the mystery girl who per the singer was deep in the ecstasy of the night: “All this cannabis in her body, all this Hennessy make her love me/We just met tonight but don’t worry, I go wake you up in the morning”.



But beforehand, the singer’s rousing tone shares bits of their seductive encounter ever so vividly, unfolding his one-night stand in lyrics that will command anyone’s attention.



Talking about the wild chapter off his late hours to our source, Elite PR, Mista Myles shared, “Sometimes, things get out of hand and that’s what this new song is trying to capture - the wild experience that comes after too many drinks in the club”.



He continued, “And just before you know it you wake up next to one hot girl from the night before trying to figure out what went down. But you fell in love with that moment so you’re cool and that’s that ‘Toxic Love’ I’m talking about”.



‘Toxic Love’ is set to give Mista Myles success on the airwaves and playlists in the weeks up ahead, introducing his thriving brand of music to more fans amid more yet to come.



Signed to Mimlife Records, Mista Myles is a Ghanaian singer, and songwriter with a liking for Afrobeat and other associated sounds.



Since 2014, Myles has been recording music and has worked with the likes of Kelvyn Boy so far, next to producers, NixieOfficivl and WebieJustDidIt as he continues to become one to watch.



