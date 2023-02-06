Mista Myles delivers emotional new track ‘Sober’

Music of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Mimlife Records proudly presents the latest masterpiece from the talented singer-songwriter, Mista Myles. With ‘Sober’, Myles takes the listener on an emotional journey, exploring the themes of pain and the search for happiness. This hypnotic ballad is a true testament to Mista Myles’ artistry, showcasing his signature sound and lyrical prowess.



The song starts with an enchanting guitar melody that sets the tone for the rest of the track. As the bass and drums kick in, the infectious rhythm takes over, creating a tranquil and melancholic atmosphere. The catchy chorus "Sober, man is never sober, I don’t need no answer. I just need somebody on my body till it’s over" - a call to arms for anyone who has ever felt pain and the struggle to overcome it.



This chorus will stay with you long after the song has ended. Myles’ soulful and heartfelt vocals drive the song, delivering each word with raw emotion and vulnerability, creating a rich and vibrant soundscape that is both timeless and contemporary.



Lyrically, ‘Sober’ is a work of art. The song speaks to the universal experience of pain, reminding listeners that everyone goes through difficult times. Mista Myles says, "Even with all the money and glamor, there’s always moments where the pain still hurts and we turn to something else to help with the pain.



‘Sober’ is for the days when the pain kicks in and you just don't know what to do". He offers a message of hope, declaring that "it's just a phase and happiness will find us again."



The production of ‘Sober’ by NixieOfficivl is nothing short of brilliant. The interplay between the instruments creates a rich, full sound that perfectly complements Mista Myles’ voice. The strings and bass form a cohesive unit, providing the perfect foundation for Myles’ storytelling. The pounding kicks add a touch of energy, making the song even more irresistible.



Since starting his musical journey in 2014, Mista Myles has made tremendous strides and ‘Sober’ is a testament to his growth as an artist. Myles writes about his personal experiences and those of the people around him, crafting a powerful narrative that speaks to the soul.



With his Afrobeat-inspired sound and relatable lyrics, he is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Kelvyn Boy and producers, NixieOfficivl and WebieJustDidIt, speaks to his versatility and ability to work with some of the best in the business.



Get ready to be moved by Mista Myles' soul-stirring new single, a poignant and powerful exploration of pain that is destined to be a classic.



