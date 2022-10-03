 Missing Children @1: 170 kids reunite with their families  

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Atinka TV last Friday marked the first anniversary of the “Missing Children” documentary at Sika Hall, Atinka Media Village.



The documentary focuses on finding and reuniting missing children across the country.



It also promotes the well-being of children by helping them grow in families.



The event was graced by the 2nd former lady, Matilda Amissah –Arthur, CPP Chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, Country Director of Plan International, Solomon Tesfamariam, GJA Vice President, Linda Asante Agyei, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Representatives from Police Service Unit, Social welfare, various orphanage homes etc.



Regina Asamoah, the show’s anchor, said in an interview with Atinka TV that she was so fulfilled and inspired because, since May 2021, her journey to nine (9) orphanages homes in Greater Accra and the Central regions has been able to reunite over 170 missing children with their families through the “Missing Children” initiative.



“The first documentary premiered in May 2021, and the outcome was that we were able to reunite almost all the (30) missing children to families. However, some parents after watching the documentary complained about not finding their children in our documentary so it challenged us to go beyond only one orphanage home, and by God’s grace we have reunited over 170 missing children and still counting” she noted.



Meanwhile, she added that there are many cases of missing children in other regions, which equally deserve attention as “the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Article 39 on the Child’s right to recovery and reintegration demands”. However, she explained that financial and logistics challenges hinder the progress of the initiative, and therefore appealed to government, stakeholders, and corporate Ghana to support and push the missing children agenda and continue to impact positively in society.



“We premiered this documentary for people to know that the Missing Children initiative is helping reunite families, bringing joy and hope to children who are trapped in orphanages, so people should come on board and support us,” she added.



Regina Asamoah seized the opportunity to advise parents and guardians to ensure that their wards are abreast with home addresses, phone numbers, and real names of their parents.



The Vice President of Ghana Journalist Association(GJA), Linda Asante Agyei, in her solidarity remarks, congratulated Regina Asamoah for depicting the core values of journalism by creating impacts on the lives of the society describing the act as “Solution Journalism”.



However, she urged Atinka TV and Ms. Asamoah to continue with their good works, move beyond the shores of Greater Accra and save other missing children across the 16 regions.