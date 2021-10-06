Missing BBNaija? These reality series will have you obsessed

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Wondering what to watch next now that BBNaija Season 6 is over? You’ll love these 5 new reality series on Showmax.



After 10 weeks in Biggie’s house, Whitemoney was named the winner of BBNaija Season 6. And while we couldn’t be happier for the 29-year-old entrepreneur who walked away with N90 million, we’re going to miss the Shine Ya Eye housemates – and all the drama-o they brought to our screens!



Luckily, we’ve lined up 5 new reality series on Showmax that promise all the glamour, ships, break-ups and betrayals you’re used to. Add them to your watchlist now!



1. Temptation Island SA



Would you put your relationship to the ultimate test? Follow four Mzansi couples who are doing just that in Temptation Island SA. While on a luxurious holiday in paradise amongst 20 sexy single men and women who are looking for love, they must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives, or go their separate ways.



This last taste of the single life will force them to answer the most difficult questions about their relationship, like, “Are we meant to be?” and “Is there someone better out there for me?”



Watch it here







2. Love Island USA Season 2



Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman return with more love and romance as a new batch of Islanders moves into a Villa on the Vegas Strip, each looking to ditch their single status for a real romantic connection. There are plenty of challenges, tasks, and bumps in the road to keep them on their toes, and in the end, only one couple can walk away with a $100 000 cash prize – and maybe true love. Watch it now.



Love the show? There’s even more love to go around from 20 October when the entire Season 7 of Love Island UK hits our screens!



3. Date My Family Nigeria S2







Can you trust your family to help you find love? Date My Family Nigeria Season 2 follows a group of singletons as they go on dates with their potential partner’s family, all in the pursuit of everlasting love. New episodes are added weekly, so don’t miss this reality dating show with a twist. Add it to your watchlist now!



4. Mercy What Next



Coming to Showmax on 10 October, Mercy What Next follows reality star, Mercy Eke, as she navigates life after her big break on BBNaija Season 4. It’s your chance to get an inside look at Mercy’s life. You don’t want to miss it! New episodes are added weekly.



5. Coming soon… The Real Housewives of Lagos



It’s official, The Real Housewives of Lagos will be coming to our screens in early 2022! We’ve seen what The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jersey and Melbourne get up to. Now it’s time to take a peek inside the opulent lives of some of the most affluent women in Lagos!



If you want a taste of the diva drama to come, watch The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and The Real Housewives of Durban on Showmax.



