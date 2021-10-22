Miss Universe International: Morkor Commodore to represent Ghana

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Naa Morkor Commodore, 2nd Runner-Up, Miss Universe Ghana 2018 has been selected to represent Ghana at this year’s Miss Universe International Pageant in Israel in December.



Naa Morkor, who was unveiled at a ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, will officially carry the Miss Universe 2021 title.



In view of time constraints in the schedule for this year’s Miss Universe International Pageant, the organizers decided to appoint Naa Morkor to represent Ghana at the International competition to enable Ghana to meet the participation deadline.



It is also to afford the organisers ample time and space to effectively organize this year’s Miss Universe Ghana national event and crown a queen for the 2022 International pageant.



The next in line to represent Ghana at this year’s event was Tekor Akueteh, who was the 1st Runner-Up in the Miss Universe Ghana 2018 Pageant, however, she is unavailable to participate in this year’s pageant, hence the mantle fell on the radiantly beautiful Naa Morkor.



According to the National Director of Miss Universe Ghana, Mrs. Menaye Donkor Muntari, the Miss Universe Ghana 2021 national event, which was launched recently in Accra will continue as scheduled, but whoever wins will represent Ghana at the Miss Universe International pageant next year (2022).



The National Director underscored the seamless and efficient collaboration between the Miss Universe Ghana Organisation, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, and the Ghana Tourism Authority.



Pointing to the three pillars of the Miss Universe Ghana title; Tourism, Opportunities, and Service, Mrs. Muntari said the Miss Universe Ghana brand is passionate about international relations and the potential of the national economy to benefit from the tourism sector.



The Queens who represent Ghana are, therefore, trained to establish relationships across the globe and enlighten the world about our country by marking Ghana out as a prime tourism destination, she said.



Opportunities



She added that the Miss Universe Ghana organization aims to work fiercely to make a difference in the Ghanaian woman’s world and to be a provider of women’s nurturing resources, offering a well-rounded platform to young Ghanaian women, annually to participate in the Miss Universe Ghana Pageant, get empowered and use their gifts and talents to transform society to the best of their abilities.



Service



Each year, the Miss Universe Ghana Organisation contributes thousands of hours of voluntary work to raise funds for social causes and to offer assistance to the less fortunate in rural areas, she said.



Mrs. Muntari urged Naa Morkor to work hard in order to leave an unbeatable and exemplary legacy for every young girl to follow.



To our queen, Naa Morkor, may you be an inspiration that reflects true vision to every Ghanaian woman and every individual the world over, Mrs. Muntari told the 2021 delegate.



Profile of Naa Morkor Commodore, Miss Universe Ghana 2021



Naa Morkor Commodore is a model, and Business Administration undergraduate who hails from Prampram in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.



Having been raised in Accra, the most economically vibrant hub of the country, Naa grew passionate about trading, learning about it, and engaging in new businesses to support her family when their breadwinner was severely incapacitated by a motor accident.



She is a gifted dancer, a talent she discovered in her quest to escape hardship in her childhood.



She is positive in her conviction that dancing will help street children in the same situation. Today, Naa aspires to be a pillar of hope for children who are forced to endure the ghastly nightmares of poverty in her community.



A staunch believer that children are a vital force in building the future, she dreams of building a dance school to empower the youth to survive today and equip them with the possibility of a better tomorrow.



Naa Morkor finds personal strength in the words of wisdom from her mother, who once told her that Champions are made from trials, not triumphs.



She believes that the Miss Universe Ghana platform will magnify her dreams to impact lives and give voice to her aspirations.