Miss Universe Ghana leaves for international competition

Naa Morkor reaches Israel for Miss Universe competition



She dazzles in a canary yellow jumpsuit for the first picture in Israel



Miss Universe to be hosted in Israel





Miss Universe Ghana left the shores of the country to compete for the Miss Universe 2021 crown in Israel on November 28, 2021.



The winner of the 2021 Miss Universe-Ghana, Naa Morkor Commodore made it to Israel safely to compete in the 70th edition of the annual Miss Universe international beauty pageant scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 12, 2021.



The 70th edition of the pageant will be hosted in Eilat, Israel despite imposing travel restrictions in a bid to rid the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Tourism Minister, Yoel Razvozov shared November 28 on the Miss Universe website.



Naa Morkor dazzled in a canary yellow jumpsuit in her first official picture she shared on Instagram with the caption to inform Ghanaians of her safe arrival in Jerusalem, Israel.



“Radiantly beautiful with a heart. I’ve arrived in Israel safely loves!! Thank you all so much for the immense support. A big thank you also to Missuniverse for the VIP treatment at the airport, I was warmly welcomed and not once was I left alone or unattended! Everything was extremely professional and well-coordinated. Thank you” she shared on her Instagram.



The queen also showed her appreciation to the Director for Miss Universe Ghana, Menaye Donkor Muntari, mum and has assured Ghanaians to do her best while aiming for the crown.



“A special thank you to Menaye Donkor my national director, you’ve been my beck and call and you’ve wholeheartedly done everything to ensure I’m ready, I’m so grateful to you mama, God bless you Terry for everything and I mean it, you’re such an awesome person and I couldn’t have done any of this without you”, she highlighted.



