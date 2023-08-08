Miss Teen Tourism World contestants moved to tears over Cape Coast Castle painful history

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Touring the Cape Coast Castle as the tour guide led the Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 contestants, telling the beauty ambassadors the horrific and heart-wrenching history behind the edifice, the teenagers were deeply moved and stirred with emotions.



While walking through the very grounds where slaves endured inhumane treatment during the transatlantic slave trade, including rooms that were formerly used as slave dungeons, some contestants shook their heads in disbelief, while others found it impossible to contain their tears.



In the midst of this touching encounter, several contestants took solace in the compassionate hugs of their colleagues.



Meanwhile, the contestants paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II and the Queen Mother of Effutu, Nana Amba Eyiaba I at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast.



The esteemed traditional leaders gave the team a warm welcoming amid congratulatory messages for making it to the competition, and nuggets of wisdom that would shape the lives of the young ambassadors.



The interactive session elicited infectious smiles from the contestants who were grateful for the profound gesture.



Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 is being held in Ghana between August 1 and 20.



