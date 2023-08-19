Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 contestants meet Otumfuo

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 August 2023

The three-day stay of Miss Teen Tourism World contestants in the Ashanti Region was climaxed with a visit to the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the Asantehene and his people observed the 6th Awukudae on August 16, 2023.



Adorned in traditional attire, the contestants paid heartfelt homage to the revered monarch, while recounting their diverse activities spanning various parts of the country since the commencement of the contest. They also sought his esteemed blessings, as they approach the grand culmination of the competition.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II warmly welcomed the team and congratulated them for their decision to promote tourism and showcase African culture and traditions to the world.



He gave the team his blessings and encouraged them to remain focused in their endeavors.



Prior to this, the beauty ambassadors toured Manhyia Museum, situated on the grounds of the Manhyia Palace, dedicated to preserving and showcasing the history and culture of the Ashanti Kingdom.



They also visited the Bonwire Kente Weaving Village to witness the intricate process of weaving the beautiful traditional fabric. While there, they received an education about the history of Kente weaving and had the opportunity to view several exquisite Kente cloths and accessories in stock.



Meanwhile, the Miss Teen Tourism World contestants who have been in Ghana since August 1, made a donation to the Kinderhaus Kumasi, a non-governmental organization that provides shelter, food and other basic needs for orphans.



On August 19, the Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 competition will conclude, and the winners of various activities as well as the overall winner will be announced during the finale, which is expected to take place at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.





















