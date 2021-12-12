Miss Ghana Universe gives us 8 easy breezy outfit inspo while in Israel

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: braperucci.africa

Naa Morkor Commodore is representing Ghana at Miss Universe and we could not be more proud.



The 70th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant is underway in Eilat, Israel and over 70 contestants are vying for the ultimate crown of which Miss Commodore is part.



The pageant queen and model has been serving some of the most effortlessly chic looks while in Israel.



Miss Commodore gives poise and sophistication to almost everything she wears.



Here are 8 easy breezy outfit inspirations by Miss Universe Ghana Naa Morkor



1. African Print with lace







2. A two piece with hair swept back.







3. Minimalist noire.







4. Love that Kente Jacket







5. Red Riding Hood could never.







6. L’orange







7. She plaid with tye die print.







8. The young but not restless.



