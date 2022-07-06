Miss Ghana UK celebrates 30th anniversary

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: Laud Halm Quartey

Not every franchise is able to stand the test of time but the story is different for Miss Ghana UK.



Miss Ghana UK is celebrating it's 30 years and for all these years, the pageant has churned out beautiful women who are doing great in their various fields and impacting society positively.



It has also established itself as a leading platform that promotes and showcases the rich Ghanaian Culture, Tradition, and Tourism in the diaspora to the rest of the world.



The anniversary also coincides with this year's pageant which comes off in September.



Themed; Empowering women, The Yaa Asantewaa Edition, this year’s pageant will focus on Beauty, Elegance, Tradition, Culture and Ambition.



Considering how challenging it is to get sponsors for events like this in recent times, Directors of Miss Ghana UK, Cilla Baafuor-Gyewu and Mavis Osei expressed their excitement lauding partners for believing in them.



"We all know the current economic state so one of our fears was whether we would get partners and thankfully we have them a few like Ceek VR Metaverse, an online streaming platform, Diaspora Insurance Company, Koppan Hospitality (Ghana), Bluerose Properties (Ghana)Tap Tap Send Money Transfer and Viva Skin care among others," Ms Baafuor-Gyewu stated.



Ms. Mavis added, "This is a major feat for us and we thank them for believing in us and coming onboard. We appreciate this partnership, it hasn't been a smooth journey and not everyone believed in our dream but you did, we salute you."



Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ceek VR Metaverse, Mary Spio stated that she was proud to be part of an event that empowered women.



“I’m so thrilled to partner with a show that empowers women and is in line with our core belief system. Even more so, for me, this is a full-circle moment since my roots are Ghanaian,” she said.



Miss Ghana UK is an annual prestigious beauty pageant in the UK and the longest-running Black and Ethnic minority pageant in the UK.



Miss Ghana UK 2022 is supported by Ghana High Commission UK and Ireland, Ministry of Tourism Ghana, Ghana Tourism Authority and Akwaaba UK.