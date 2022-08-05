Miss Ghana UK 2022 unveils 11 contestants

Entertainment of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: Laud Halm-Quartey

The 2022 edition of the Miss Ghana UK pageant has unveiled 11 contestants who will be competing for the crown in September this year.



The young ladies who are in the medical field; medical students, nurses, pharmacists, social care, mental health, and creative creators among others were selected based on appearance, eloquence, composure, and walking among others.



They are, Joycelin Akosua Serwaa Agyei-Kyem, 20 years, Beryl Daisy Kukuah Afful, aged 26, Eunice Maame Adwoa Boatemaa Adu-Poku, aged 26, Lourdes Nana Achiaa Agyeman, aged 21 and Yvette Abelle Abena Dede Tettey, age 28.



The others are, 23-year-old Glenda Nana Adwoa Serwaa Gaspard, 20-year-old Esmeraldah Emaah Afiyoh Nague, Abigail Dodo Kabirou, aged 23, Manella Ann Awini, aged 26, Maddalena Happy Nana Yaa Nkansah, age 22 and 23-year-old Margherita Melody Nana Adwoa Boatemaa Oppong.



Themed, “Empowering Young Women, 30 years of Miss Ghana UK the Yaa Asantewaa Edition,” Miss Ghana UK focuses on Beauty, Elegance, Tradition, Culture, and Ambition.



Speaking to the co-Director of Miss Ghana UK, Ms. Mavis Osei, she noted that

“We are looking forward to having a fantastic show for our 30th year. We are introducing a number of new activities for the ladies which will be showcased on the night and through their journey, We took the ladies always for a retreat end of July, for the very first something that we’ve been trying to do for a while," she said.



Miss Ghana UK is an annual prestigious beauty pageant in the UK and the longest-running Black and Ethnic minority pageant in the UK.



It is supported by the Ghana High Commission UK and Ireland, Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture (Ghana), Ghana Tourism Authority, Made in Ghana, Desire UK, and Akwaaba UK.



Over the years, the event has established itself as a leading platform that promotes women's empowerment and the beautiful country of Ghana, by showcasing the rich Ghanaian Culture, Tradition, and Tourism to the rest of the world.