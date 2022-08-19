Miss Ghana 2019 leaves Ghana for Apouta Meet-Up

Entertainment of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rebecca Kwabi, winner of Miss Ghana 2019 has landed in Togo for a two-day Apouta Meet-Up festival expected to be held in Lome.



Powered by a communication and press agency, L’engagement, the event which combines mentoring and entertainment, is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 to Sunday, August 21, 2022.



According to organisers, Miss Kwabi, who they described as a “model of success” would, alongside other personalities, interact with some young people as part of efforts to inspire the youth.



Aside from the interaction session, a number of activities have been lined up for the successful commemoration of the festival. These, they disclosed include football competitions between veterans and the younger generation as well as music concerts.



“On the first day, there will be a networking session between young entrepreneurs and success models in the morning for coaching and advice on projects and a giant concert in the evening.



“On the second day, there will be a soccer gala in the morning that will pitch Togo ex-players club against the young entrepreneurs. In the evening, there will be a live concert, called ‘Concert of Legends’ which will bring together the old glories of Togo. The site will have a playground for children, bars and restaurants,” organisers of the festival said.



On May 28, 2022, Rebecca Kwabi launched her ‘hygienic woman’s project’. The project is “targeted at sensitizing the populace, particularly young girls, on how to properly manage and end period poverty.”



As a project lead, fashionista and entrepreneur, Miss Kwabi hopes to bring her experience to bear for a successful event.



BB