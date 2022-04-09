Miss Asia- Global Ghana donates to Street Academy

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Ataa Lartey, the Director of Street Academy, has appealed to the public and corporate entities to help make life better for street children in the country.



He said this would prevent the children from becoming deviants and social misfits.



“I do not like it when I see children especially the girls practice prostitution, giving birth here and there without responsible men, while boys indulge in an armed robbery. I am pleading with the public to help our children because they are the future leaders,” he said.



Mr Lartey made the appeal when Ms Nhyira Asieduwaa, Miss Asia- Global Ghana donated food items to pupils of the Academy in Accra on Friday.



The items included rice, soft drinks, toiletries, noodles, and biscuits. The donation was done in collaboration with KONCO Ghana.



Mr Lartey said the donation would alleviate some of the food challenges of the academy.



“The items will go a long way and help the children because we feed them twice a day- breakfast and lunch,” he said and commended Ms Asieduwaa for her gesture.



Ms Asieduwaa, who was the winner of Miss Asia-Global Ghana 2019, assured the management of the Academy of her continuous support for needy children in society.



“Helping the poor and needy children in society has always been my dream because my mum operated a school and I know the hardships involved in terms of the feeding process.”



She encouraged the children to make effective use of the opportunity given them and take their studies seriously to be successful.



The Academy currently supports 620 children. Eighty of them study at the Academy.